ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.50

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 1290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

FORG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $17,359,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

