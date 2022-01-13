Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,699. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

