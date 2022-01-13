Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,051. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day moving average is $217.37. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

