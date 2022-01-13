Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 175,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,023. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

