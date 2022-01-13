Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. South State Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $26.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,079.95. The stock had a trading volume of 655,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,433,300. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.15, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,065.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $867.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

