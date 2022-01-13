Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.45. 799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.61 and its 200 day moving average is $188.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.80 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.