Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.42. 4,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.13.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

