Forsta AP Fonden Buys 600 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,379,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,436.10 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,342.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2,311.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,761.67.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

