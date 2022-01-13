Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.64.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

