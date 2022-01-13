Forsta AP Fonden Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

