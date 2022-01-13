Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

NYSE SO opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

