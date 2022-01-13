Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 4,700 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.05.

FTNT opened at $320.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

