Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 2,735,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,384. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

