Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Down 89.7% in December

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the December 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FEDU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,774. Four Seasons Education has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

