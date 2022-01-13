Freshpet, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.23 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $25,848,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Freshpet by 309.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159,099 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

