FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Down 85.9% in December

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 707,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,705. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $19,500,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $254,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,437,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

