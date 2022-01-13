FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target Raised to $200.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $157.86.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
