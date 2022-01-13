Furucombo (COMBO) Market Cap Achieves $8.51 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and $228,290.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00074964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.20 or 0.07617171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,806.48 or 0.99952289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00067245 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,900,912 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

