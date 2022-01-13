FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mastercard Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.30.

MA opened at $367.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

