FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Decreased by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

C stock opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.