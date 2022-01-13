FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Raised by Analyst

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $111.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average of $105.80. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.