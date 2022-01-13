FY2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Increased by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

