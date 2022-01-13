FY2021 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Cut by Analyst

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of fuboTV in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.46) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.45). Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

fuboTV stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

