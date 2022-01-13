FY2021 EPS Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

