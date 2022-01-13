FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Increased by Analyst

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.22.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$39.19 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$14.46 and a one year high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.11.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

