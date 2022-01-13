FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

NYSE CURV opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,809,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

