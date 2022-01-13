FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MiMedx Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MDXG opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

