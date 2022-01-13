FY2022 Earnings Forecast for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for National Retail Properties in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NNN stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 136,429 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

