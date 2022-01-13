FY2022 EPS Estimates for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.78).

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADCT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $18.88 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,323,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,161,000 after acquiring an additional 213,611 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.7% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.