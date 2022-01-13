FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

INTC stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $226.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

