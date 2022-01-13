FY2022 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 115.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after acquiring an additional 775,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after acquiring an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after buying an additional 131,735 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.