FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

BMY stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,692,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

