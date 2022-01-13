FY2023 EPS Estimates for Olympus Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Olympus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Olympus stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

