G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Trading Down 1%

Shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGGVU. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units in the third quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

