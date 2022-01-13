Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5,508.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 257,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 53,537 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 135,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 25,198 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.24.

