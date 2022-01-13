Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $233,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 26.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 684,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,694,000 after buying an additional 143,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after buying an additional 94,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average of $127.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

