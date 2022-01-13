Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 300,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

