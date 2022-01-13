Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Okta by 3,800.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $16,548,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 5.7% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $4,571,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.92.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,822 shares of company stock worth $13,329,783. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $213.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.19. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

