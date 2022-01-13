Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $121.46 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $462,357 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

