Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $390.31 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

