Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 622 Shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

FCF US Quality ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. FCF US Quality ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35.

