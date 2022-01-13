General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of GM stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

