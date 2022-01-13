Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $912.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01. Genesco has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Genesco’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

