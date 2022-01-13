Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 27,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.