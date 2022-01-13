Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

NYSE GPC opened at $138.89 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.13.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 787,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

