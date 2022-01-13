Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist

Research analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPC. Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $138.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.32 and its 200-day moving average is $129.13.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

