GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.68.

GFL stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 564,807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

