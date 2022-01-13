GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,591.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,591.80 ($21.61).

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.08) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.24) to GBX 1,555 ($21.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,637.70 ($22.23) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,581 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,486.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,642.80 ($22.30).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

