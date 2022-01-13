Golden Goose Trading Up 39.4% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $208,290.32 and $42,444.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00074904 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.82 or 0.07622905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,732.75 or 0.99775026 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00067638 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

