Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 679,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 72,586 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $66.27.

